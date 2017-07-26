Ravi wants to live in Visumpaya; President says no

President Maithripala Sirisena has turned down three Cabinet papers submitted by Foreign Affairs Minister Ravi Karunanayake including the one seeking ‘Visumpaya’ (Acland House) Union Place, Colombo to be designated as his official residence, sources said.

Visumpaya, which is an official residence of the government, has been used as residence for visiting heads of state and local government ministers.

In the other two papers, he sought the transfer of authority of the Sri Lanka Pilgrims’ rest in New Delhi from the mission in that country to Sri Lanka Branch of Mahabodhi Society. In the other, he sought permission to appoint a Chief of Staff for him.

The President had rejected all three proposals.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Kelum Bandara)