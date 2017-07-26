Ravi wants to live in Visumpaya; President says no
Posted in Local News
President Maithripala Sirisena has turned down three Cabinet papers submitted by Foreign Affairs Minister Ravi Karunanayake including the one seeking ‘Visumpaya’ (Acland House) Union Place, Colombo to be designated as his official residence, sources said.
Visumpaya, which is an official residence of the government, has been used as residence for visiting heads of state and local government ministers.
In the other two papers, he sought the transfer of authority of the Sri Lanka Pilgrims’ rest in New Delhi from the mission in that country to Sri Lanka Branch of Mahabodhi Society. In the other, he sought permission to appoint a Chief of Staff for him.
The President had rejected all three proposals.
(Source: Daily Mirror – By Kelum Bandara)
in my student days something that was often quoted by the english teacher was “for whom the bell tolls” it sounded sound then but i did not latch any significance until now until now and it continues “time marches on”. height of audacity famous for his crooked deals. i must tip my cap for once to Mr Sirisena for rejecting his request for he is becoming wise to this joker who has raked in billions of rupees through a network of corrupt nincompoops backed by his ife and daughter
Well Mr. Z, HE Sirisena is the one gave green light to recruit Ravi. HE few weeks ago begged the YP government to give him 3 months and hand over FCID to clean the mess. He always forget he is the executive President and he has to exercise powers vested upon him. This is the crux of the matter.