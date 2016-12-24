Raviraj killing: Five suspects acquitted
Posted in Local News
Five suspects, who had been indicted by the Attorney General over killing of TNA MP Nadarajah Raviraj and his driver in 2006, were acquitted from all charges by High Court Judge Manilal Waidyathilaka yesterday.
The case was taken up at the Colombo High Court in the presence of special jury.
Not again.
The Sri Lanka government is attempting to eyewash the international community but this needs to be exposed. The government must take concrete and immediate action towards full implementation of Resolution 30/1 with genuine commitment to accountability and reconciliation.