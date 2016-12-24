Dec242016December 24, 2016December 24, 20161Commentby Administrator

Raviraj killing: Five suspects acquitted

Posted in Local News

Nadarajah Raviraj

Five suspects, who had been indicted by the Attorney General over killing of TNA MP Nadarajah Raviraj and his driver in 2006, were acquitted from all charges by High Court Judge Manilal Waidyathilaka yesterday.

The case was taken up at the Colombo High Court in the presence of special jury.