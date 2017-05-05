Reduction of MR’s security: It is not politically motivated – Minister Sagala
Minister of Law, Order, and Souther Development Sagala Rathnayake answering a question in Parliament today (5th May) explained that the reduction of police officers from the security of Former President Rajapaksha is not politically motivated.
He said that at the moment also the former president has a security contingent of 187 security officers including 26 STF officers.
The security of the VIPs is always estimated and the number of officers is decided on that basis, the minister explained. According to that report, 42 police officers have been called back from the former president’s security contingent, but, it is possible to provide required security from the MSD during special occasions if a request is made, he added.
(Government News Portal)
Hon M Rajajapasa claims to have eliminated all forms of threats from the Tami Terrorists.
Hon MR swung the entire Sinhala Buddhist population of Sri Lanka with his claim.
If his claims are true, being believed by 18 million Sinhala Buddhists, why does he require security?