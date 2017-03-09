Registration of new pharmacies temporarily halted

Registration of new pharmacies has been temporarily halted, Health Minister Rajitha Senarathne said.

He said that a decision will be taken about the registration of pharmacies subsequent to the island-wide survey to be carried out by the National Drug Regulatory Authority on pharmacies.

According to some Pharmacy Owners, their businesses have been affected by the new pharmacies being opened in every town. They pointed out that there are no pharmacists working in these pharmacies.

Paying his attention the minister added that there must be at least one pharmacist in each pharmacy and the pharmacy management is also very important.

(Government News Portal)