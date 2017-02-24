Religious way of life essential for a better society – President

The prime expectation and the noble vision of all religions is to promote spiritual and moral well-being of humankind. All their religious rituals and celebrations recall those core values ofreligious teachings.

These religious ceremonies, that are being held to dispel the darkness of ignorance and conceit with the light of knowledge, love and peace help tremendously for the human beings to live with sustenance of human dignity in the contemporary world of new technology.

Religions provide great relief to the people in today’s competitive world. The religious way of life, which is more towards the spiritual awakening, can be considered as an essential ingredient for building a better society.

Hindu devotees world over including Sri Lankan Hindus celebrate the ‘Maha Shiva Rathri’ with the objective of enhancing their spiritual discipline.

I wish all Hindu devotees who celebrate the ‘Maha Shiva Rathri Day,’ expressing their gratitude to Lord Shiva by fasting and keeping a night-long vigil at temples,may achieve their aspirations.

Maithripala Sirisena

President