Rice exporters to visit Sri Lanka

A 15-member delegation of Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) will visit Sri Lanka in December to increase rice exports, a statement said on Wednesday.

Acting chairman REAP Rafique Suleman along with former chairman Abdul Rahim Janoo and Asif Polani met with Consul General of Sri Lanka in Karachi Mr G L Gnanatheva to discuss their visit. Suleman apprised Gnanatheva regarding a communication received from the Pakistani High Commission in Colombo, wherein it was recommended to send a REAP delegation on urgent basis as Sri Lanka is facing shortage of rice.

“We are having a good quality crop of Pakistani Basmati and Irri-6 rice and we can export good quantity of rice with competitive prices,” Suleman said. “It is therefore decided to send a (15) members high profile REAP’s trade delegation to Sri Lanka in the month of December 2017 for the promotion and marketing of Pakistani rice.” He added that the delegation will also discuss to increase the Basmati rice quota “which is stagnant to 6,000 tons since many years”.

