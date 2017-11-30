Rice exporters to visit Sri Lanka
A 15-member delegation of Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) will visit Sri Lanka in December to increase rice exports, a statement said on Wednesday.
Acting chairman REAP Rafique Suleman along with former chairman Abdul Rahim Janoo and Asif Polani met with Consul General of Sri Lanka in Karachi Mr G L Gnanatheva to discuss their visit. Suleman apprised Gnanatheva regarding a communication received from the Pakistani High Commission in Colombo, wherein it was recommended to send a REAP delegation on urgent basis as Sri Lanka is facing shortage of rice.
“We are having a good quality crop of Pakistani Basmati and Irri-6 rice and we can export good quantity of rice with competitive prices,” Suleman said. “It is therefore decided to send a (15) members high profile REAP’s trade delegation to Sri Lanka in the month of December 2017 for the promotion and marketing of Pakistani rice.” He added that the delegation will also discuss to increase the Basmati rice quota “which is stagnant to 6,000 tons since many years”.
(The News)
Basmati rice is about the best rice for making byrianis and other exotic preparations of rice. So if the governments proposal is to feed the population with basmati forget it. We need rice varieties that are palatable with what go with the rice for nreakfast, lunch and dinner and the cost thereof. Basmathi does not fit the bill. It is good to have a delegation of rice retailers on business trip and the prospect of collective bargaining will not achve government objectives. What it ought to do is call for world wide tenders and subsequently call for samples to be tested intcluding that of the pakistanis.
further readers ought to be reminded that sirimavo drew up up a rice rubber pazct that ran for several yeasr. why cannot the government renogotiate a similar deal with Choa.
The irri miracle rice wasa total failure and pakistan is about the only place that cultivate IRRI progenies. Probably thr pakistan agriculture must have hit a new low to be dependent on IIR produ cts