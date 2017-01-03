Rs. 25,000 traffic fine coming soon – IGP

IGP Pujith Jayasundera yesterday said he intended to implement the minimum fine of Rs. 25,000 for several traffic offences shortly as proposed in the 2017 budget.

Addressing his officers at the Police Headquarters at a ceremony to ring in the New Year, IGP Jayasundera said it was essential to impose enhanced fines as there were habitual violators of road rules and there was no reason why the law-abiding motorists should take exception to them.

(Source: The Island)