Rs.5.7 mn stolen from ATM in Moneragala

An unidentified person has looted cash from an ATM of a state bank in Medagama area in Monaragala, police said.

Manager of the Bank Ms. A. D. S. S. Fernando said that she had loaded the teller machine with sufficient money on the same day before the bank was closed for the weekend.

The suspect has stolen cash amounting to a tune of Rs.5,775,800 from the ATM.

According to police, the incident has taken place last Friday (20) and police was informed today after a janitor witnessed the incident.

The police are currently inspecting the CCTV footage to identify the suspect.