Rumours dispelled; Gotabaya Rajapaksa returns to Sri Lanka

It has been reported that former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa returned to Sri Lanka earlier today (19), dispelling rumours of his impending arrest.

A rumour was being circulated among political circles that former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa was to be arrested upon his return to the country today (19).

It was believed that he was to be arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into an allegation of financial misappropriation of state funds.

The allegation in question was pertaining to an alleged discrepancy during the construction of the D.A. Rajapaksa Museum and Memorial in Medamulana.

The Financial Crimes Investigations Division (FCID) had recorded statements from the former Defence Secretary and several other individuals from the previous regime with regard to the allegation.

Sources confirm however that the former Defence Secretary did not encounter any resistance from law enforcement upon arrival today.

(Ada Derana)