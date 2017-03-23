Russia pledges to enhance economic cooperation

Sri Lanka and Russia pledged to enhance long term economic cooperation and affirmed to build a strong foundation to take bilateral relations to a new high.

These sentiments were expressed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Maithripala Sirisena during the historic meeting at the Green Room in Kremlin this afternoon,(23).

When President Maithripala Sirisena arrived at the Kremlin,he was warmly received by President Vladimir Putin.The two Presidents referring to the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Russia agreed to take effective steps to ensure strong bilateral relations between the two countries.

President recalling his last meeting with the Russian President in Goa last year thanked him for extending an invitation and ensuring support for economic development in Sri Lanka as well as for Russia’s enormous support in international forums. President Sirisena said that he is proud to mention the fact that the Founder of his party S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike established the diplomatic relations with Russia,then know as the Soviet Union in 1967.

President Maithripala Sirisena and President Vladimir Putin discussed ways and means of furthering bilateral relations. Several new Agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) to be signed expanding bilateral cooperation in several fields such as fisheries,education,technology and culture.

The visit is expected to strengthen friendship and cooperation further and enhance bilateral trade between Russia and Sri Lanka.

Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera and Ambassador Weerasinghe were also attended in the discussions.

Following the bilateral discussions President Vladimir Putin hosted a luncheon in honour of the visit of President Sirisena and the delegation. Science and Technology Research Minister, Susil Premajayantha, Tourism Development and Christian Religious Affairs Minister, John Amaratunga, Skills Development and Vocational Training Minister Mahinda Samarasinghe, Internal Affairs, Wayamba Development and Cultural Affairs Minister S B Navinna, Minister of Sports, Dayasiri Jayasekara and Deputy Minister of Tourism Arundika Fernando were also participated there.

