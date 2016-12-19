Russian plane crash leaves 27 dead

An IL-18 aeroplane belonging to the Russian defence ministry has crashed in Yakutia in Siberia with at least 27 fatalities, local media report.

The plane was carrying 32 passengers and seven crew when it came down in Bulun district in Russia’s far east.

Initial reports suggest that there are only five confirmed survivors.

Weather conditions were reportedly bad in the area when the crash happened early on Monday.

Three Mi-8 helicopters were despatched to the crash site by Russia’s Emergency Ministry.

(BBC)