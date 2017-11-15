Sagala denies secret meetings with Senarath

Minister of Law and Order Sagala Ratnayake denied that he had conducted any ‘secret meetings’ with former President’s Chief of Staff Gamini Senarath.

Minister Ratnayake noted, in a press release, that several media reports, online publications and social media had published a news item indicating that he had met Senarath in secret.

“This is a baseless and malicious allegation. I have no reason to meet a suspect in a corruption case which involves billions of public money. I have nothing to gain by holding a meeting with a person of that ‘calibre’.”

The Minister denied the allegations claiming that it is his belief that “a handful of bankrupt political elements with hidden agendas,” are behind this propaganda campaign.

(Source: Ceylon Today)