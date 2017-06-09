SAITM hospital handover this month

Chairman of the South Asian Institute for Technology and Medicine (SAITM), Dr. Neville Fernando, yesterday said the Sri Lanka-Russia Friendship Teaching Hospital (SLRFTH) Hospital, constructed to facilitate clinical training of SAITM medical undergraduates would be handed over to the government by the end of this month. Dr. Fernando said the hospital worth three billion rupees and its equipment would be handed over to the government on June 30.

Dr. Fernando said that he hoped to invite President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and several ministers to the handing over ceremony.

The Ministry of Higher Education and Highways, in a communique issued in early April, said the Health Ministry would take over the SLRFTH better known as ‘Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital’. The hospital would continue to function as a Teaching Hospital, the ministry said.

The ministerial decision was taken following protests by student and several health service trade unions, headed by the Government Medical Officers’ Association, demanding the closure or the takeover of SAITM.

