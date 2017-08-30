Selection Committee resigns

The entire National Cricket Selection Committee headed by Sanath Jayasuriya has tendered their resignations effective 7 September.

Jayasuriya together with Ranjith Madurasinghe, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Asanka Gurusinha and Eric Upashantha, have decided to resign and they have done so through a combined letter to Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara yesterday.

There was huge pressure on the Jayasuriya led Selection Committee to step down as they were criticized for making too many changes and bringing in 50 plus players to the SL team. However, Jayasuriya defended their action citing high number of injures required frequent changes to the team.

This decision has been taken just two days after Sri Lanka conceded a 3-0 ODI series defeat with two games to go against India at home. They were whitewashed in the three match Test series as well. Prior to the India series, Sri Lanka lost the ODI series to Zimbabwe at home and was winless in South Africa ODIs and Tests, in addition to a group stage exit from the Champions Trophy.

This was Jayasuriya’s second stint as Chief Selector.

(Source: Ceylon Today)