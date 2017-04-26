SF-led committee to deal with emergencies

President Maithripala Sirisena is reported to have proposed a special subcommittee headed by Minister Sarath Fonseka to make recommendations on how best to deal with emergency situations triggered by incidents such as disruption of the power supply, port activities and fuel distribution.

The idea was mooted against the backdrop of the disruption caused to fuel distribution by petroleum workers launching trade union against the move to lease the Trincomalee Oil Tank Farm to an Indian Oil Company.

The strike was called off on Monday night after an assurance given by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe who left for India yesterday for talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Cabinet discussed this matter last morning with the President reportedly asking Field Marshal Fonseka to head a committee comprising all stakeholders including the military and the Law and Order Ministry to respond to emergency situations.

The President made this proposal in response to views expressed by some ministers that the military should be trained to deal with such situations. They said some 1,500 petroleum workers were able to cripple the activities of the Government and that should not be allowed in the future.

