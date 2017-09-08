Sharjah family suicide: Sri Lanka Consulate steps in
Dubai: The Sri Lankan Consul-General Charitha Yattogoda said his office is extending help to the next of kin of the family who police said committed suicide in a hotel apartment in Sharjah last week.
A Sri Lankan man jumped to his death on August 29, which led to the discovery of the remains of his wife and son who died in an apparent family suicide bid in a hotel apartment, police said.
Two sisters, relatives of the dead, were also involved in the suicide attempt but they survived and are being treated at Obaidallah Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah.
The Consul-General said they were notified of the incident on Monday. He said officials from the consulate were immediately sent to the hospital to check on the condition of the two women.
“At the moment, the two nieces who are getting medical treatment are stable. Our officers met the doctors and they confirmed that their condition is improving,” Yattogoda told Gulf News.
“As for the deceased, we are working out the options to take regarding repatriation. We are awaiting instructions from Colombo, from the next of kin, if they want the remains to be sent there,” he added.
Yattogoda said they are still gathering all the required information and will be able to provide a concrete action plan within a couple of days.
“As for the repatriation, we are looking at options if the next of kin can bear the cost. Otherwise, we will find a solution to help them.”
The family is believed to have been in financial difficulty, which prompted them to commit suicide.
Yattogoda said the reason behind the suicides is yet to be officially established.
He, however, urged his compatriots who are having a difficult time to contact the consulate should they need advice or counselling, at 04-3984007 or 04-3986991.
(Gulf News)
Sri Lanka Consulate Steps in? It is clear that these suicides are related to a decision by the family. However, Sri Lankan Embassies/consulates in the ME should step into abuses, violations of HR done in ME countries. Hope they are not showcasing this tragedy.
most of the sri lankans who are working abroad are non skills like , drivers , house maids, labourers and salesman ect and low wages of their countries right , quiet few could find skilled people all over the world. if you go to US you can find sri lankans working in coffee shops and gas stations mostly while indians work in IT field to the maximum, it is identical in UK also but a bit diverse like working in hyper markets mostly right, if you see in middle east there is no words all of them are working for labour wages like house drivers , company drivers, house maids and of course in huge malls rather indians mostly work as engineers and doctors.mean while if it is happen to raise your head towards south east asia most of the sri lankans work as waiters and labourers especially in singapore . so this shows our cheap potential and life style .
I could see the sri lankans who are well dressed , fancy hair and enjoy their life abroad but if you see their profile , seems to be so horrible even working for very low wages, they never worry about family their siblings so on right as far as i know this is the fact. suddenly if some thing happened horribly they cannot bear and that leads to end their life.
these suicide stupidity mostly happen in south india and sri lanka especially those who are performing idol worship. as per the latest analysis hindus and buddhist are in the lead follwed by Christians fortunately very very very few 0.5 % muslims , beause muslims knows where they are heading towards.
this seems to be sour but this is the fact dude!
There’s a higher incidence of suicides nowadays. The highly stressful life of school, college, work, relationship stressors, they all contribute towards the impaired psychological wellbeing of individuals. We should all be vigilant of our co-workers, friends and family members who are going through depression and be ever ready to lend a hand when needed.
