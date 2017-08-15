Shiranthi and Rohitha arrive at CID, FCID
Posted in Local News
Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s wife Shiranthi Rjapaksa and their youngest son Rohitha Rajapaksa arrived at the CID and FCID respectively this morning to give statements over two separate ongoing investigations.
Police said the former first lady arrived at the CID to give a statement in connection with the defender jeep donated to the Siriliya Saviya Foundation by the Red Cross in 2011whcih had allegedly been used to provide protection to a VIP.
Rohitha Rajapaksa had arrived at the FCID to give a statement in connection with the launch of SupremeSat’s satellite in 2012 in China.
(Daily Mirror)
Shiranthi spent 2.5 million to stay 2 days in a hotel in Paris. Your family ruined our country but bloody your fellows still cheering you.
Some people of Rajapashe family should be hung by laws and killed famously for destroying our beloved mother land.
These crooked politician make me sick. This is pure robbery. Gibe them life imprisonment with hard labour.