Shiranthi and Rohitha arrive at CID, FCID

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s wife Shiranthi Rjapaksa and their youngest son Rohitha Rajapaksa arrived at the CID and FCID respectively this morning to give statements over two separate ongoing investigations.

Police said the former first lady arrived at the CID to give a statement in connection with the defender jeep donated to the Siriliya Saviya Foundation by the Red Cross in 2011whcih had allegedly been used to provide protection to a VIP.

Rohitha Rajapaksa had arrived at the FCID to give a statement in connection with the launch of SupremeSat’s satellite in 2012 in China.

