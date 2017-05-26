Six feared buried in Baduraliya landslide

More than six people in five houses were reportedly buried in a landslide in Baduraliya due to heavy rains, police said.

Meanwhile another two women aged 75 and 43 had died after a parapet wall collapsed onto their house at Heiyanthuduwa area in Sappugaskanda last night.

Following the heavy rains and winds the 20 foot tall parapet wall behind the house had collapsed and the two women were injured and later died during admission to the Kiribathgoda Hospital.

(Daily Mirror)