SLC denies the alleged involvement of any official or employee in the incident of harassment

Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to deny the alleged involvement of any official or employee of SLC in the purported incident of harassment of a female journalist in Abu Dhabi during the ongoing Sri Lanka Vs. Pakistan series.

The incident which was brought to light by the lady concerned via her personal Twitter handle alleging it to have been perpetrated by an official of SLC has been formally reported to SLC by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

SLC confirms it is neither an official nor employee of Sri Lanka Cricket, but is a journalist representing a private media organisation.

(SLC)