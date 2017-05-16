Software engineer arrested for possession of drugs worth Rs. 7 million

The Special Operation Bureau under the Department of Excise arrested an individual yesterday (16) for the possession of illegal drugs worth approximately Rs. 7 million.

A spokesperson from the Department of Excise stated that the suspect was a software engineer by profession, and added that 1176 pills of two specific shapes in the suspect’s possession were taken into the custody of the Department of Excise.

The suspect was arrested yesterday (15) in the evening near the flyover in Nugegoda.

The arrestee is reportedly a large-scale drug dealer who acquires contraband across the Internet from Dubai.

The spokesperson stated that the suspect accepted orders for evening parties and delivered packages of 100 to 200 pills at a time.

A luxury jeep used by the suspect for the transportation of drugs was also taken under the custody of the Department of Excise, according to the spokesperson.

The arrested drug peddler is due to be produced before the Gangodawila Magistrate Court today (16).

