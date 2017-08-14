Special operations Room to gather crime information

The Police have opened a special 24 hour operations room with a hotline dedicated to gather information on any drug related or organised crimes at the STF headquarters.

The Police yesterday said all information received from the public will be regarded as highly confidential. Also cash rewards will be offered to people who provide credible information.

The public are advised to report any drug related or organised crimes to the STF by dialing 011 2580518, 011 2058552 or 011 2081040.

Also the public can provide information via fax on 011 2081044 or 011 2588499 or through e-mail Ctrcolombo@gmail.com or stfhqopsroom@gmail.com

(Source: Daily News)