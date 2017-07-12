Sri Lanka apologises to stripped groundsmen

Dozens of groundsmen at Sri Lanka’s Hambantota cricket stadium have complained that they were ordered to give back their uniforms before being paid — even though they were wearing them at the time.

Sri Lanka’s cricket board was forced to apologise after social media reports that some workers had to leave the ground in their underwear at the end of the fifth One-day International between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe on Monday.

“Whilst stern action will be taken against those responsible, Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to apologise to those subjected to this ignominy, and will take steps to ensure they are compensated,” the board said in a statement.

The workers had been told that they would not be paid until they returned the uniforms provided by the board.Zimbabwe claimed the ODI series against Sri Lanka 3-2, embarrassing a home side that has struggled with fitness, losses and coaching upheaval.

(The News)