Sri Lanka, Australia sign agreement to counter human trafficking

Sri Lanka and Australia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) enabling a closer cooperation to counter human trafficking in the region, the Australian High Commission in Colombo said in a statement.

The MoU, inked on Thursday, will facilitate the return to Sri Lanka of people who are involved in human trafficking activities.

It also paves the way for enhanced information sharing on methods for tracking, intercepting and investigating smugglers.

The MoU was signed by the Australian Department of Immigration and Border Protection Secretary Michael Pezzullo and Sri Lankan Secretary for Defense Kapila Mudantha Waidyaratne.

(Xinhua)