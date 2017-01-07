Sri Lanka – China Logistics and Industrial Zone inaugurated

Inauguration ceremony of the Sri Lanka – China Logistics and Industrial Zone (SLCLIZ) to be set up within the ‘Ruhunu Economic Development Area’ in Hambantota was held this morning under the patronage of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremsinghe.

The plaque was opened by the Prime Minister Wickremeisnghe and the Ambassador to People’s Republic of China in Sri Lanka Yi Xian Ling.

The SLCLIZ in Hambantota is set up in accordance with the national drive towards making Sri Lanka the Economic thousands HUB in the Indian Ocean, thereby creating thousands of productive employment opportunities and commemorating the third year of ‘The Era of Sustainable Development’ under the aegis of President Maithripala Sirisena.

The investment of the project implemented in collaboration with the People’s Republic of China is expected to be about USD five billion within three years. A land extend of 1,235 acres has been allocated for the construction of the zone.

This will generate about 100, 000 job opportunities for youth of the area.

