Sri Lanka condemns hostile acts by North Korea

The Government of Sri Lanka condemns the firing of a ballistic missile of intercontinental range by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on 28th July, and the series of recent similar hostile acts by DPRK in violation of UN Security Council Resolutions.

DPRK’s continued pursuit of nuclear and ballistic missile programs and proliferation related activity pose a significant threat to international peace and security, the government said.

“In the interest of peace and security of all concerned, we urge the DPRK to refrain from such hostile acts and programs, in violation of UN Security Council Resolutions, which impact adversely on the stability of the region and beyond.”

The government further said that the international community must unite in words and deeds to seek solutions to this grave situation which was an ever increasing threat to international peace and security.

(Government News Portal)