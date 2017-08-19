Sri Lanka condemns terror attack in Barcelona

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry on Friday strongly condemned a terrorist attack in Barcelona which killed at least 13 people and injured over 100 others.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mahishini Colonne said in an official Twitter message, “The Government of Sri Lanka condemns the terrorist attack in Barcelona, Spain, and extends condolences to those affected.”

The attack occurred on Thursday when a van ploughed into crowds in the Las Ramblas area of Barcelona.

Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has announced three days of national mourning and a minute’s silence which will be held later on Friday.

(Xinhua)