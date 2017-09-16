Sri Lanka Cricket appoint Graeme Labrooy as chief selector

Former pacer Graeme Labrooy has been appointed as the new chief selector of Sri Lanka, replacing Sanath Jayasuriya.

The Sri Lankan selection committee, headed by Jayasuriya, had stepped down on August 29 in the middle of the five-match ODI series against India, which the hosts lost 0-5.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) president Thilanga Sumathipala and Labrooy both have confirmed the development.

“I have given my consent to SLC,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Labrooy as saying.

“We’ll go through the names and confirm the other selectors later,” he added.

It is, however, not clear as to who will serve in Labrooy’s committee, which the cricket board will announce on September 18.

The 53-year-old played nine Tests and 44 ODIs for Sri Lanka between 1986 and 1992. He has 27 Test wickets to his name – a tally that memorably includes a five-wicket haul in Brisbane.

It is also reported that SLC has invited former captain Aravinda de Silva to oversee International Cricket and Cricket Affairs as vice president. (ANI)