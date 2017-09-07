Sri Lanka Cricket denies Thilanga has connections to gaming industry

Sri Lanka Cricket today issued a special statement refuting the news reports and rumours circulating via both mainstream and social media claiming that SLC President Thilanga Sumathipala is involved in the gaming industry.

The statement, which is signed by CEO Ashley de Silva, refers both generally to the allegations “being instigated by interested parties” through Facebook and Twitter, and speciﬁcally to the allegations contained in the news articles.

SLC says that the extracts of the court proceedings are quoted out of context and have been done “maliciously whilst deliberately and unjustly suppressing the subsequent series of questions” wherein Sumathipala clariﬁes that his admission is to the existence of a public perception that he and his family are involved in the gaming industry, and not that he is directly, or indirectly involved therein.

It also pointed out that the Anti-Corruption Unit of SLC which operates under the ICC has conﬁrmed that the allegations being levelled at Sumathipala with regard to connections with the gaming industry has no substance.

The SLC also appealed to the general public, to ascertain the truth and weigh the facts for themselves, and not be misled by the “erroneous and malicious rumours” that are being circulated by parties with personal agendas.

Special Statement from the Sri Lanka Cricket – ACU confirms SLC President has no connections to Gaming industry

Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to deny the malicious, defamatory and vicious articles and stories circulating via both mainstream and social media claiming that SLC President Hon. Thilanga Sumathipala is involved in the gaming industry.

We refer both generally to the allegations being instigated by interested parties through Facebook and Twitter. and speciﬁcally to the allegations contained in the news articles appearing on Sunday the 3rd September in the Ceylon Today and the Sunday Times under the headings “Sumathipala accepts connection to betting company’ and “Is this the end of the innings for Sumathipala at SLC” respectively, and wish to clarify as follows.

1.) The extracts of the court proceedings are quoted out of context and have been done maliciously whilst deliberately and unjustly suppressing the subsequent series of questions wherein Hon. Sumathipala clariﬁes that his admission is to the existence of a public perception that he and his family are involved in the gaming industry, and not that he is directly, or indirectly involved therein.

2.) The selected portion of the extract (and image) are deliberately and erroneously quoted out of context to create a perception that the said statement was made by Hon. Sumathipala recently, whereas the said statement was made in February 2011, long before his election as the President SLC in January 2016.

3.) The said articles have been maliciously designed by quoting repealed laws and regulations and by suppressing material evidence in order to create an erroneous and defamatory perception in the minds of the general public.

4.) Notwithstanding the above, Hon. Sumathipala was in full compliance with all applicable regulations in terms of the Sports Law and fully satisﬁed the eligibility criteria of the said regulations at the time of handing in his nominations for the post of President SLC in 2015,

5.) The International Cricket Council (ICC) Executive Committee found Hon. Sumathipala to be in strict compliance with all applicable clauses under its Code of Ethics subsequent to a thorough investigation conducted by its Ethics Ofﬁcer, prior to accepting him as a Director of the International Cricket Council.

6.) Accordingly, it has been established beyond any doubt subsequent to due diligence by both the Ministry of Sport and the International Cricket Council that Hon. Thilanga Sumathipala has no connection whatsoever with the gaming industry either directly nor indirectly.

7.) Furthermore, the Anti-Corruption Unit of SLC which operates under the ICC has conﬁrmed that the allegations being levelled at Hon. Sumathipala with regard to connections with the gaming industry has no substance.

In consideration of the above we request the media to act with responsibility and fairness in their reporting, and to refrain from publishing such conjecture at the instigation of parties with vested interests.

The administration elected in January 2016 has made signiﬁcant strides in bringing about stability to the organisation. Operating under a strategic 5 year Corporate Governance plan, the organisation has made a full recovery from its debt ridden status and is heading in the right direction with a professional approach. Heavy investment of finance and resources have been made into the cricketing area, which has been completely restructured to meet the demands of the sport in today’s highly competitive environment, and as with all restructuring, it will take time for the results to become tangible.

Therefore we appeal to the general public, to ascertain the truth and weigh the facts for themselves, and not be misled by the erroneous and malicious rumours that are being circulated by parties with personal agendas.

(Ada Derana)