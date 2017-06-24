Sri Lanka: Establish Office on Missing Persons immediately

Amnesty International calls on the Sri Lankan authorities to immediately implement the much delayed Office on Missing Persons.

“The people of Sri Lanka cannot wait any longer. Tens of thousands of families, from all communities, have waited far too long already. The Office on Missing Persons must be established as soon as possible,” said Biraj Patnaik, Amnesty International’s South Asia Director.

“It is encouraging that both the President and the Prime Minister have reached out to families of the disappeared over recent days. But soothing words must be followed by decisive action. Only justice can heal the wounds of Sri Lankans.”

Background

Amnesty International has called on the Sri Lankan authorities to ensure that the Office on Missing Persons (OMP) gives full effect to the rights of victims.

The human rights organization has called on authorities to ensure that evidence of crimes under international law are forwarded for further investigation and prosecution; for there to be gender balance among members of the OMP; to ensure accessibility and public outreach across the country; and ensure there is forensic expertise and the requisite capacity and authority for the OMP to be effective.

(Amnesty.org)