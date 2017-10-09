Sri Lanka Navy arrests 10 Tamil Nadu fishermen

Sri Lankan Navy arrested Puthucheri state Karaikal -based ten Indian fishermen and seized one trawler for poaching in Sri Lankan territorial waters on Saturday night.

The arrest was made by the naval personnel onboard SLNS Prathapa and ‘Fast Attack Craft’ on routine patrol at the international maritime boundary line (IMBL) The arrested fishermen, the trawler and fishing gear were brought to the naval base SLNS Elara in Karainagar and the fishermen were handed over to the Assistant Fisheries Director in Jaffna for onward legal action, reports reaching here said. north of Sri Lanka, about ten nautical miles north of Kovilan Point.

Meanwhile, news agency PTI added that the ten fishermen were arrested while they were allegedly fishing near Neduntheevu close to the Island’s northern coast.

