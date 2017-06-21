Sri Lanka to learn from Bangladesh on disaster management

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena said on Tuesday that he would explore the possibility of getting some help from Bangladesh regarding disaster management and recovery.

His office said the president made the comment when meeting Bangladesh High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Riaz Hamidullah.

The Bangladeshi high commissioner called on Sirisena to hand over cash donations as flood aid to the government of Sri Lanka.

President Sirisena said he would seek the possibility of introducing climate resilient crops in Bangladesh to Sri Lanka in the future.

