Sri Lanka to regulate tourist hotels

The Sri Lankan government is drafting minimum criteria for classification of tourist hotels and is preparing laws to decide on minimum space and facilities in a tourist hotel.

The proposal made by John Amaratunge, Minister of Tourism Development and Christian Religious Affairs, to present the directions, orders, and rules in parliament for approval which were published by the Minister in the Gazette Extraordinary No. 1963/28 dated 20-04-2016 under the Tourism Act No. 38 of 2005, was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

This is with regard to the matters of direction of minimum capacities and facilities for classification of tourist hotels from 1 star to 5 star, decide on licence fees, making provisions regarding the discipline maintained by tourist hotels, registration and issuing licence for tourist hotels, and decide on minimum space and facilities in a tourist hotel.

(Source: Ada Derana – By Yusuf Ariff)