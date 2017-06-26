Sri Lankan casino holds roadshow to display tourism potential

SriLankan Airlines expects a spectacular increase in visitors from North Andhra and its neighbourhood with the launching of a direct flight from here to Colombo from July 8.

Speaking to The Hindu on the sidelines of a roadshow organised by Bellagio Casino in association with the SriLankan Airlines and the Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts to showcase Sri Lanka as a destination for entertainment for tourists on Friday evening, SriLankan Airlines Manager Sanjeeva Jayatileke said they would increase the frequency — four times a week — of flight linking Visakhapatnam to Colombo depending on the response.

Earlier, travel agents from the city were given a presentation on facilities available mainly gaming, nature and leisure tourism. A spectacular dance performance by actor Pooja Jhaveri of Dwaraka fame and her troupe was part of the roadshow.

Initial response

Stating that the initial response was quite encouraging, Mr. Jayatileke said besides offering visa on arrival, they were also facilitating half and full day city tours for passengers booking tickets to connecting destinations.

The SriLankan Airlines, national carrier of Sri Lanka, is all set to include Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Coimbatore to its network next month. “As India is a key market to us, we want to focus more by strengthening our presence,” he said.

The new routes will be serviced by Airbus 300/321 featuring an array of bespoke services and world-class in-flight entertainment including signature hospitality. The airlines will increase the frequency from Delhi and Mumbai from July.

Bellagio brand marketing business development manager Sisira Semasinghe said almost 80% of their guests were from India and said they were famous for their range of services and facilities with an incredible array of gaming options in a sophisticated setting.

“Cinnamon Hotel & Resorts is very excited to partner with Bellagio Casino and SriLankan Airlines in promoting Colombo, Kandy and rest of the island for shopping, entertainment, back to nature getaways, national parks, adventure and nature-based activities to suit the travel needs of all segments,” said Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Assistant Director of Sales Shavinda Jinadasa.

(Source: The Hindu)