Sri Lankan Navy sailor dies while undergoing training in Kochi

A Sri Lankan Navy sailor died while undergoing diving training at a Naval base in Kochi, India.

The Navy said that the 39-year-old Petty Officer (Diving) YPNR Weerasinghe, while carrying out a practise dive in the Ernakulam Channel as part of routine training procedure, failed to surface.

The sailor was located after an immediate search was carried out by the attendant supervisory training staff.

“The sailor was administered prompt first aid, and evacuated to the Naval Hospital. All attempts at reviving the sailor proved unsuccessful and he was declared dead at around 3 pm,” Indian Navy said in a release.

He had been undergoing training in Kochi since April 3, it said.

The Sri Lankan authorities have been informed about the incident.

A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the incident, Navy said.

(Source: PTI)