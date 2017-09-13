Sri Lanka’s PM makes fresh call for foreign investments

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday made a fresh call on foreign investors to consider investing in Sri Lanka as the island country aims to become a hub in the Indian Ocean region.

“In Sri Lanka, you can make your money,” Wickremesinghe told local and foreign investors at the CIMA Business Leaders Summit in Colombo, state media reported.

The prime minister also called on the private sector to expand and play an increasing role in strengthening the country’s economy.

“We have a lot more to do in reaching our economic goals and for that, private sector needs to leverage on the opportunities created by the government,” he said.

Speaking on the proposed investment zones, industry corridors, Hambantota Port, Mattala Airport and Port City investments, Wickremesinghe said the private sector could play an important role in these projects and could also promote businesses through technology adoption.

(Xinhua)