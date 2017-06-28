Suspended ban six months for Malinga

National cricketer Lasith Malinga, who pleaded guilty to breaching the terms of his contract, was handed a one year suspension, suspended by six months and a 50% fine of his next ODI match fee, SLC said.

He pleaded guilty to the charge before a Disciplinary Panel comprised of Secretary SLC Mr. Mohan de Silva, Chief Executive Officer Mr. Ashley de Silva and Chairman Disciplinary Committee Mr. Asela Rekawa AAL at SLC Headquarters yesterday.

The findings were reported to a special Executive Committee meeting this yesterday evening, which imposed the sentence.

(Ceylon Today)