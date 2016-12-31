Ten SLFPers to Quit Government?

A group of SLFP MPs are planning to leave the Government after 8 January 2017, informed sources said, adding that among them are 10 State and Deputy Ministers.

These State and Deputy Ministers are said to be representatives of the Galle, Puttalam, Kurunegala, Gampaha, Moneragala, Ratnapura, Matale and Badulla Districts.

The sources said the resignation of the State and Deputy Ministers was being engineered by two powerful Ministers who have also had secret talks with the Joint Opposition.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Sidath Mendis)