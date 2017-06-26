Thalatha wants MR probed over Rs 400 mn monument for his parents

Foreign Employment Minister Thalatha Atukorale has regretted the failure on the part of the government to have former President Mahinda Rajapaksa investigated through the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) for spending Rs 400 mn on a monument in memory of his parents put up in Tangalle.

Addressing a public gathering at Piyagama in the Balapitiya electorate on June 23, Minister Atukorale said the former President had constructed the monument in a plot of land not belonging to him. She said that her cabinet colleagues were also concerned about the FCID not inquiring into public funds spent on a private matter.

Minister Atukorale said that she wanted the former President probed by the FCID.

(Source: The Island)