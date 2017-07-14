There is nothing we cannot do for Sri Lanka- Bangladesh Foreign Minister

’Bangladesh will not hesitate to provide whatever the possible assistance or help to Sri Lanka as we have an extremely cordial relationship’, said the Bangladesh Foreign Minister A. H. Mahmood Ali when he met with President Maithripala Sirisena.

President Maithripala Sirisena who is on a three-day State Visit to Bangladesh met with Bangladesh Foreign Minister at the Hotel Sonargaon, yesterday (13). The Foreign Minister further expressing his views said that President Sirisena’s visit to Bangladesh is an important milestone in the long-standing friendship between the two countries.

The President expressed gratitude to the Government of Bangladesh for the warm welcome extended to the Sri Lankan delegation led by him. He also said that Bangladesh is always a true friend to Sri Lanka and with gratitude recalled the assistance given by the Government of Bangladesh in the recent floods as well as during the conflict in the past.

President Sirisena further said that he is not a guest to Bangladesh and earlier as the Minister of Environment and the Minister of Health visited Bangladesh and recalled those worthy memories.

The President appreciated the progress made by Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and emphasized the need to take steps further to promote the investment opportunities and the trade relations between the two countries.

Minister Ravi Karunanayake, State Ministers Wasantha Aluwihare and Deputy Ministers Mohan Lal Grero, Nishantha Muthuhettigama and others participated in this meeting.

(President’s Media)