There will be many new job opportunities next year- Finance Minister

Since there will be many direct foreign investments next year the rupee will be strengthened, said Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayaka.

The rupee depreciated in 2015 due to increase in imports and investments moving out of the country.

Next year the Hambantota port project will commence as a joint venture with a Chinese government investor and they will invest over Rs 1 billion in capital. In addition there will be many other direct investments which will ensure that we get capital.

There will be direct investments in the areas of oil refining, electricity generation, livestock, and fisheries.

Therefore as promised to the people of the country we will be able to ensure a fast development and there will be many job opportunities as well said the minister.

(Government News Portal)