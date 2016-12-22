There will be many new job opportunities next year- Finance Minister
Since there will be many direct foreign investments next year the rupee will be strengthened, said Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayaka.
The rupee depreciated in 2015 due to increase in imports and investments moving out of the country.
Next year the Hambantota port project will commence as a joint venture with a Chinese government investor and they will invest over Rs 1 billion in capital. In addition there will be many other direct investments which will ensure that we get capital.
There will be direct investments in the areas of oil refining, electricity generation, livestock, and fisheries.
Therefore as promised to the people of the country we will be able to ensure a fast development and there will be many job opportunities as well said the minister.
(Government News Portal)
Of course,there will be many job opportunities including the job of Finance Minister in the Aahapalana Government of MY3.
I think he refers to the jobs going to be created by the Provincial Council elections (we have been told that next year going to be held. But wait till you see that heppening!). IE. Carrying ballot paper boxes, security for the day, counting, providing transport for election offices for a couple of days etc. etc.
iam no …. soothsayer …. but if one were to go by facts ravi would be lining up for a job when the Central Bank will be managed by the World Bank maybe they would consider him for a menial job in consideration of services rendered but then it will have nothing to do with banking
Yes there will be plenty of jobs in the making salvaging the economy by scavenging which is a means to an inevitable end. Note that in our economic history we were not forced to import 10000 tons of rice except the basumathis and the like. The maha crop has failed which means for the pundits we will have to wait another 12 months to cultivate the land. this would mean the import of another at least another 50000 tons
so ravi there will be lots jobs scavenging