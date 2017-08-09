Thilanga urges Ravi to resign
Deputy Speaker Thilanga Sumathipala yesterday said that Foreign Minister Ravi Karunanayake should resign immediately to save the honour of the government.
Deputy Speaker Sumathipala, addressing media to present the interim report of the Select Committee of Parliament on the United Nations 2030 agenda for sustainable development, said that he would recommend the resignation of Minister Karunanayake not in his capacity as the Deputy Speaker but as a member of the SLFP.
Asked what he thought as the Deputy Speaker, Sumathipala said that the position of the Deputy Speaker with regard to the no-faith motion against minister Karunanayake could be different.
If Minister Karunanayake continued to hold his position the government would be embarrassed and inconvenienced, Sumathipala said adding that the final decision with regard to the no-faith motion would be taken on Thursday. (SI)
(Source: The Island)
who is thilanga to dictate as to who ought t. This assumption is false for one has yet to come across a sit in parliament considering that he entered parliament through the back door.
Thilanga is in the same league as etOH alloysius in moneymatters. Like al etOH alloysius the government ought to ban gambling for gamblers are losers. ilanga gets the support for this operation on the pretext that it helps the poor to get quick rich. The government feels that without tax on gambling it cannot support the free good that it provides the mablers. It effects the economy for thet do not sustain the economy contrary they parasitise in society.
Sumathipala like etOH Allysius are social parasites bleeding the population for they go hand in hand They bribe their way into politicsa and like alcapone of the past have corrupt legislators to support their cause.
down with etOH alloysius
down with sumathipala