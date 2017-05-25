Those who disturb the peace will be prosecuted : President
President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday said he has instructed the authorities responsible for the country’s security to strictly impose the law against those who try to disrupt peace in the country, irrespective of their status.
The President said at a time when a broad dialogue has been initiated for peace and reconciliation in the country, a small group of politically affiliated people with vested interests were trying to instigate problems to put the government into difficulty.
The President was speaking to a group of Sri Lankans domiciled in Australia at the Sri Lankan High Commission in Canberra.
The President went on to say that to propagate peace and unity in the country the government had brought the 19th Amendment.
He said that even separate ministries have been established to realise the above.
While noting that the recent spate of strikes launched by a group of doctors in Sri Lanka will affect the opportunities of children at higher education, the President said needy parents even go to the extent of selling their belongings and property to meet their children’s expenses at private educational institutions.
President Sirisena also noted that a large number of government doctors have now sought greener pastures in foreign countries.
(Source: Daily News – By T. Chandrasekera in Canberra)
Excellent holiday in Aussie land while the BBS is continuing to torch Moslem businesses and homes in Kurunegala.
The Cabinet decided to arrest the chief perpetrator of this crime but the guy is openly directing the carnage while the leader in holidaying in Aussie Land and the Deputy, don’t know where he is. The enforcers of the law are standing aside watching the events. The Ministers (many of them) responsible for the enforcement of law are missing in action.
The IGP, of course, perhaps is ensuring his troops meditate for 30 minutes everyday. He is a busy man, receiving calls from his ‘SIRS’ with advice on how to bend the law.
In the meantime, all I can say is ‘ Go, BBS, Go; go for that goal of cleansing the country of Moslems’.
Mr. David Mahindasena I do not understand your comment. As peace loving citizens in Sri Lanka we should not support violence. Especially ethnic cleansing. You wish BBS to clean SL by cleaning the country from Muslims. Why Muslims can’t live in SL? Is it BBS’s job to do it? You also accuse BBS for burning Muslim Businesses & Homes. Can you please substantiate these direct allegations? Has someone documented it? Has someone complained to Police. Did Police carried out investigations and arrested the culprits. Why Police is slow. For me these unrest is a symptom of a problem. Government has to address the core problem. Law should be equal to all.