Tourism, industrial zones will help increase pci Growth Rate: PM

Several industrial and tourism zones being set up by the government will help increase the Per Capita Growth Rate and accelerate development, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said.

The Premier was addressing the gathering after opening the new building at the Udubaddawa Divisional Secretariat on Friday.

He said large scale industrial zones in Kandy, Colombo and Hambantota would bring unprecedented development.

The Prime Minister said the Bingiriya area would develop immensely since an industrial triangle encompassing Dummalasuriya, Bingiriya and Madampe will be established soon.

He said a tourism zone would be developed in the Iranawila area as well. The motor vehicle production plant in the Kuliyapitiya area would be further developed, he said.

He pointed out the country needed industries to boost production and coupled with the tourism sector, they would help generate more revenue.

(Source: Daily News)