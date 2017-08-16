Trials should be held on a day-to-day basis at a ‘Higher Court’: Rajitha
Trials should be held on a day-to-day hearing basis at a ‘Higher Court’ on the cases filed against top notch officials of the previous Rajapaksa regime, Minister Rajitha Senaratne said.
He said the matter had been discussed at the Cabinet meeting yesterday and this was likely to be implemented shortly.
While lamenting the delay in taking legal action against the wrongdoers of the former regime the minister said with the new initiative he hoped all those charged with crimes and malpractices will be brought to justice before the next May Day.
The Minister was Speaking at a satyagraha opposite the Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo organised by several civil society and political groups to press the government to implement the programmes promised during the last elections.
Minister Senaratne assured that the government will fulfill all promises it gave, during the next three years.
The Minister said the government since it got elected had made progress in a lot of areas and added that a new constitution too will be brought in the near future which will take on board all positive suggestions by stakeholders.
He said the government was also prepared to go for a referendum to get the new Constitution approved.
(Source: Daily News – By Chameera Elledeniya)
why not make use of article 126 (5) of our constitution instead of changing the constitution where the Supreme Court has to complete a inquiry within 2 months of filling a petitition which can only be done by affidavits and counter affidavits and do it for commercial high courts for district courts and for magistrates courts and within a few months we Sri Lankans will not be saying JUSTICE DELAYED IS JUSTICE DENIED
tthere ought not be trials with the existing judiciary. there should be peoples courts in cities with population centers exceedimg 5000000 and peoples and when felons political felons are prosecuted they have to defend the allegations not hrough popous lawyers and the court feels that the defense be inadequate then they ought to shipped to some place like the delft islands. as trial this idiot rajitha senaratne ought to be tried first for his collusion with ravi karunanayake.
justice delayed is justice denied
this is the only way to clean up the political system