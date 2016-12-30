UNP condemns Vijayakala’s statement

The UNP MPs yesterday distanced themselves from a statement by State Minister Vijayakala Maheshwaran in which she suggested that “had Prabhakaran been alive he could have been the Prime Minister”.

UNP backbenchers Nalin Bandara, Kavinda Jayawardena and Hector Appuhamy addressing a press conference at Sirikotha yesterday said they condemn this statement, adding that such statements were unwarranted.

“We all know what Prabhakaran did to this country.

Sometimes we have seen that she had been making similar statements pandering to the Tamil Nationalism as some regional Tamil politicians do. May be she is eyeing for the votes in her electorate,” they said.

State Minister Maheshwaran had come up with the above statement during a ceremony at the Kilinochchi District Secretariat recently.

(Source: Daily News – By Disna Mudalige)