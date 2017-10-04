US 2019 Diversity Visa Lottery opens for Sri Lankans

The US Embassy in Colombo announced the start of the 2019 Diversity Visa Lottery Program, also known as the “Green Card” Lottery.

The program will be open for online registration from October 3, 2017 to November 7, 2017. The Diversity Visa Lottery allows randomly selected applicants the opportunity to interview for an immigrant visa and become legal permanent residents of the United States.

The program is the “2019” lottery because applicants enter in 2017, interview in 2018, and—if selected and approved—receive Green Cards in 2019, the embassy said in a statement.

The lottery application entry period is open from October 3, 2017 to November 7, 2017;

The lottery is open to those born in qualifying countries – both Sri Lanka and Maldives qualify;

Applicants may only apply once; multiple entries will result in disqualification;

Applicants must meet all qualifications for the Diversity Visa Lottery;

Applicants should keep the application confirmation number received after applying;

There is no cost to register for the Diversity Visa Lottery.

“Beware of scams, of persons or companies making claims of affiliation with the U.S. Government, and of those who promise improved odds of selection. No third party assistance is needed to complete and submit an application,” it said.

Please go to U.S. Embassy Colombo’s website at https://lk.usembassy.gov/visas/immigrant-visas/diversity-visa/ to find out more about the program, including qualification requirements and detailed instructions on how to apply in Sinhala, Tamil, and English. The only way to apply is online at www.dvlottery.state.gov , the statement added.

(Source: Daily Mirror)