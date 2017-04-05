US Envoy condoles

US Ambassador Atul Keshap yesterday extended his condolences on the passing away of the Most Venerable Aggamaha Panditha Davuldena Sri Gnanissara Mahanayake Thera of the Amarapura Sect.

Releasing a press communiqué, Ambassador Keshap said: “On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the government and the people of Sri Lanka on the passing away of the Chief Prelate of the Amarapura Sect, Most Venerable Davuldena Gnanissara Mahanayake Thera.

Sri Lankans and Americans who knew the late Mahanayake respected his ceaseless efforts to improve the lives of all Sri Lankans through his advocacy for peace and reconciliation based upon the teachings of Lord Buddha.”

(Ceylon Today)