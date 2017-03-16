US extends support to help enhance justice and reconciliation

The United States of America (USA) have extended their support to help Sri Lanka enhance the process of improving reconciliation and justice within the country, authorities reveal.

On Monday, March 13 at the UN Human Rights Council the United States and other members of the Friends of Sri Lanka Core Group tabled a draft resolution on promoting reconciliation, accountability, and human rights in Sri Lanka.

The US Department of State stated that “The United States is pleased that Sri Lanka has agreed once again to co-sponsor the resolution, and invites like-minded UN members to demonstrate support for reconciliation and peace in Sri Lanka by adding their names to the list of cosponsors. The United States applauds the administration of President Sirisena for its continuing efforts to promote reconciliation.”

(Ada Derana)