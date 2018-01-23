Jan232018January 23, 2018January 23, 2018NoCommentby Administrator

Uva Chief Minister surrenders to police

Posted in Local News

Chamara Sampath Dasanayake

Uva Province Chief Minister Chamara Sampath Dassanayake surrendered to the Badulla Police this morning in connection with a incident in which he was accused of forcing a lady Principal kneel in front of him.

Police spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that the chief minister surrendered to the Badulla Police Station through a lawyer this morning (23).

He is to be produced at the Badulla Magistrate’s Court today.

The Badulla Police commenced investigations after the female principal of a Tamil Girls’ School in Badulla lodged a complaint with the Police that she was forced to kneel because she had refused to enroll a student recommended by the Chief Minister.